The response to our shift to a new delivery system has been extremely heartening.
We’ve had hundreds of calls and e-mails from subscribers, old and new, mostly to arrange for access to the Mercury in digital form. The vast majority of those have expressed support; people keep saying they really want the news service we provide to continue.
No sense being a Pollyanna — there have been plenty of complaints, too. People like the newspaper, and many prefer it in print, and so they feel a loss when we’ve eliminated two print editions. As I have said many times, we understand that. We’re print people. But we’re not changing what we do; we’re just changing the way we deliver what we do.
Today is the first day of the new system — three print newspapers, delivered by mail, and three digital newspapers, delivered electronically.
I want to take a moment to address an offshoot of all this. I’ve heard a few times the argument that the Mercury is in a death spiral. Cutting back from six days to five in print, and now three, and eliminating carriers, is a sign of a dying product.
These are certainly tough times in our business, due to the loss of advertising revenue over the years as national ad agencies shift their budgets to the digital giants Facebook and Google, and classified ads evaporate into Craigslist and other online forms. The pandemic also has hit us extremely hard as shuttered local businesses have no need to advertise.
But that does not necessarily mean we are dying. It just means we are evolving into a different version of ourselves.
While we still do an excellent job of serving the marketing needs of local companies, we are simply going to rely more heavily in the future on the support of subscribers like you.
That is why expressions of support in this transition moment are so heartening.
Truth is, if The Mercury were to disappear, there would be nobody left to inform you about what’s going on around this community. There would be almost zero government accountability to regular citizens. There are really no other professional journalists around, so you would have to rely on the government itself to tell you what it wants you to know. Either that, or you’d have to rely on whatever it is that what’s-his-name says on Facebook.
Not great options.
Now more than ever, it’s time to renew a subscription, or get your neighbors to sign up, or give a subscription as a gift. The news publications — whether digital or print — that we are producing are more important and more vital than ever before.
We want to thank all of you for bearing with us in this conversion, and for all your expressions of support. They’re extremely gratifying and heartening.