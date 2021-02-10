Temperatures likely will continue to drop through the rest of the week before reaching a low point this weekend, according to K-State climatologist Mary Knapp.
A mass of polar air is working its way through the area, Knapp said, bringing frigid temperatures that possibly could drop to record lows in some areas of the state Saturday night.
As of Wednesday, the forecast predicts that Saturday will have a low temperature of -6 degrees. The forecast for Manhattan shows single digit highs for several days in a row over the weekend.
Knapp said wind chill will make the temperatures even more dangerous. On Saturday, Knapp said Manhattan is looking at a north wind of 10 to 15 mph with gusts of up to 20 mph. Winds of that speed with already sub-zero temperatures will
“This is where it can move into frostbite or hypothermia,” she said.
Temperatures will rise slowly next week but still be colder than normal. The predicted high for Monday is 7 degrees, and Knapp said the normal high for that date is 46 degrees.
“It doesn’t look like it’s going to rebound until the end of next week,” she said.
Any precipitation probably will be light, dry snow, she said.
Most of the country will see lower than average temperatures during this period, Knapp said, as the polar mass will reach all the way to the Gulf Coast.