The Riley County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) continues to look for a hotel or space to start an alternative care site, a place where coronavirus patients or people who may have been exposed to the virus can isolate for 14 days.
Although health and EOC officials previously discussed renting the Four Points by Sheraton hotel, at 530 Richards Drive in Manhattan, they are continuing to explore other available options, said Scott French, chief of the Manhattan Fire Department, in a Saturday morning email to The Mercury. French did not name the locations of the other options.
“The timeline is being evaluated and no official date has been finalized,” French said.
The MHK COVID-19 Clinical Task Force, a group led by local physicians, said in a letter on Page B4 of Sunday’s Mercury that it would like to see the Riley County COVID-19 Recovery Unit (RCCRU) open April 20. However, the task force didn’t indicate a site preference in the letter.
In addition to a place of isolation, the task force also wants the facility to serve as a recovery place for Meadowlark Hills residents, a respiratory clinic and a place where health care providers and first responders can go if they need to quarantine from their families.
French said the Kansas Department of Emergency Management requires all sites go through a state assessment before the site is approved, and said the state already provided officials a “preliminary assessment” on the Four Points by Sheraton.
Riley County commissioners discussed the site last week. French did not release an updated price quote Saturday, but officials last discussed a potential price of $67,000 for 30 rooms for 30 days.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs advocated for setting up the site.
“Some people who do not require hospitalization, or have been released from the hospital, may still require some medical attention and a safe place to isolate,” Gibbs said Monday. “The (alternate care site) can provide that for Riley County residents.”
The Manhattan city government earlier this week learned it is receiving $328,976 in federal funding to help with coronavirus-related expenses. This funding could be used to cover some of the alternative care site expenses.
If officials continue towards renting the Four Points by Sheraton, city manager Ron Fehr said the hotel has stated it would allow officials to start moving hospital furniture into rooms next week prior to an authorized agreement.