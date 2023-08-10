Sister cities

From left, Virginie Goulaieff, Gloria Freeland, Art Vaughan, Goulaieff’s mother Liane Lagrange (holding book) and Freeland’s and Vaughan’s daughter, Katherine Vaughan.

 Courtesy photo

Gloria Freeland and Art Vaughan traveled to France in July to meet with those who were integral to the publication of their book, “An Opportunity to be Better,” which described the sister-city relationship between Morganville, Kansas and Fèves, France after World War II. Their book project spanned 10 years and included interviewing many people in Morganville and Fèves over those years.

In the late 1940s, Morganville residents Velma Carson, Velma (Hahn) Young, and Dan Roenigk were instrumental in organizing efforts to send aid to Fèves, which was heavily damaged during its liberation from Nazi Germany by U.S. troops under Gen. George S. Patton.

Tags