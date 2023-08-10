Gloria Freeland and Art Vaughan traveled to France in July to meet with those who were integral to the publication of their book, “An Opportunity to be Better,” which described the sister-city relationship between Morganville, Kansas and Fèves, France after World War II. Their book project spanned 10 years and included interviewing many people in Morganville and Fèves over those years.
In the late 1940s, Morganville residents Velma Carson, Velma (Hahn) Young, and Dan Roenigk were instrumental in organizing efforts to send aid to Fèves, which was heavily damaged during its liberation from Nazi Germany by U.S. troops under Gen. George S. Patton.
Carson wrote a play depicting the history of Morganville that was performed at a pageant in August 1948 — 75 years ago.
Young conducted the music at the pageant, which brought in about 1,000 spectators and $1,000.
Over the next few years, Morganville mayor Roenigk helped coordinate aid efforts — including shipments of clothing, shoes, blankets, sugar, lard, chocolates, and other items. He and his family visited Fèves in the 1970s.
In Fèves, key people in the sister-city relationship were schoolmaster Henri Torlotting, priest Louis Holveck, and mayor Auguste Berne.
Morganville native Billie (Pierson) Utley and her husband Ed visited Fèves in 1949. They were the first “ambassadors” from Morganville to visit the French village.
Ed Utley took colored slides of their visit, many of which are included in Freeland’s and Vaughan’s book.
Cathy Haney, the late Clay County Historical Society Museum director, loved the Morganville-Fèves story and kept it alive through maintaining careful records in the museum.
In the 1990s, she coordinated a Kansas Humanities Council event to explain the relationship between the two villages.
Distance and language differences meant the story faded over the years, but it was revived again in spring 2013, when Freeland assigned her journalism students to write stories about the “lost towns” of Clay County.
Among those was one about the Morganville pageant. She asked local newspapers and radio stations if they would be interested in her students’ articles and, when they answered in the affirmative, she asked her husband Art Vaughan to fact-check them.
Vaughan’s curiosity led him to try to find connections in Fèves with anyone who might remember the aid from Morganville.
He finally found Gérard Torlotting, nephew of Henri Torlotting and member of the Fèves city council, through Gérard’s son Hervé, who lives in the U.S., but was visiting Fèves at the time.
Gérard and his wife, Solange, were youngsters when aid arrived from Morganville, and they remembered receiving gifts from their Kansas friends.
Morganville hosted Gérard, Solange, Hervé, Hervé’s wife Christine, and their children, Paul and Emma, at a reception in December 2013.
Freeland and Vaughan traveled to Fèves seven times beginning in 2014 to interview those who remembered the sister-city relationship.
“An Opportunity to be Better” was published in English in November 2020 and the French version in the fall of 2022.
In July this year, Freeland and Vaughan visited translators Virginie Goulaieff, Francis Pracht and Céline Wadoux, as well as Gérard and Solange Torlotting and Liane Lagrange, now 79, who was pictured as a young girl on the cover.
They also gave a French copy of their book to a museum dedicated to the 1939-1945 time period when Nazi Germany occupied the Moselle region.