The fourth and final defendant in the murder of Tanner Zamecnik has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two other charges.
Shamar Sutton, 41, of Manhattan, cried in Riley County District Court on Monday morning as he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated battery in the killing of Zamecnik, 24, during an attempted robbery under the guise of a marijuana sale.
The plea deal reduced Sutton’s first-degree murder charge and removed his charges of aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.
On the evening of Nov. 1, 2019, Richard Goens shot and killed Zamecnik outside Park Place Apartments in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place. Sutton drove Goens to and from the apartments.
Earlier this month, a jury found Goens guilty of first-degree murder and five other charges. Last year, brothers Dylan and Jaylon Hitsman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges for their involvement.
In testimony during Goens’ trial, Jayson Hubbard of the Riley County Police Department testified that he conducted interviews with Sutton. Sutton talked to the detective early in the morning of Nov. 2, 2019, and then spoke to detectives on Nov. 7, 2019.
Between the two interviews, Hubbard said Sutton’s story changed.
Sutton originally refused to talk to the police but later agreed to an interview. At the beginning of the first interview, Sutton told Hubbard he had just gone to pick up Goens from Park Place Apartments, where the incident took place.
Sutton also told Hubbard that he had taken Goens and the Hitsman brothers to Park Place. Sutton said he did not know who the Hitsman brothers were and did not know why they were going. He also told police he had not heard a gunshot but did see the weapon Goens used and took Goens back to his residence after the shooting.
During the Nov. 7 interview, Hubbard had gone back to Sutton to find out if he knew the location of the gun used to shoot Zamecnik. Hubbard said Sutton told him he did not know where the weapon was. Sutton further told police he had gone to Goens’ apartment prior to the incident to get marijuana from Goens, but Goens did not have enough. Sutton also said Goens used Sutton’s phone to communicate with Dylan Hitsman about the drug deal, and Sutton allowed police access his phone records for evidence.
Sutton’s sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 3.