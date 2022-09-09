A fourth COVID vaccine is available to Riley county residents to help protect against the virus.
Novavax is the fourth vaccine that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved. Novavax contains proteins of the COVID-19 virus called spike protein. Novavax contains another ingredient called adjuvant, which helps the immune system respond to the spike protein.
The vaccine is offered to people 12 years old or older and is a two-dose series. The second dose can be given 3-8 weeks after the first.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported another COVID-related death for Riley County. A 70-year-old unvaccinated man, who tested positive July 30, died Aug. 1, bringing total deaths in the county to 95.
KDHE reported 149 new cases in Riley County from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. This represents a rate of 200.7 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the high category, which is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.
The levels are low (less than 10), moderate (10-49), substantial (50-99) and high.
Geary County had 129 new cases (407.3 per 100,000), Pottawatomie County had 70 (287.1 per 100,000) and Wabaunsee County had 11 (158.7.0 per 100,000), placing all three counties in the high category.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital on Wednesday was caring for two COVID-positive patients. Neither were in the intensive care unit. Riley County has reported 15,202 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.
The Riley County Health Department Clinic at 2030 Tecumseh Drive has at-hone tests in the lobby. The limit is one test kit per person, and each kit has two tests.
Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax vaccines are available at the Riley County Health Department. Children under 18 must have an adult or legal guardian to receive vaccinations.
The new Bivalent doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have not arrived at the health department yet. The health department will make an announcement when they arrive.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.
The next county government’s planned update will be Wednesday.