Fort Riley had a quadruple changing of the guards in a ceremony Friday morning.
Top officers in four 1st Infantry Division regiments passed the baton in a change-of-command ceremony at the fort’s Cavalry Parade Field.
Lt. Col. Mathew Bandi, the incoming commander, replaced outgoing Lt. Col. Matthew Kelly of regiment 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, known as the Iron Rangers.
Lt. Col. Aaron Adams replaced Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby for the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment.
Lt. Col. Noble Wonsetler replaced Lt. Col. Paul Godson for the 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment.
Lt. Col. Alex Aquino replaced Lt. Col. Samuel Nirenberg for the 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment.
Regimental commanders are in charge of 2,000 to 5,000 soldiers.
All of those units are part of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. That team recently returned from a year-long deployment in Europe, and in June transferred authority of U.S. Army operations in support of Atlantic Resolve to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.
Additionally, Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Perkins replaced Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Owen for the 1-16 infantry. Command Sgt. Maj. Niall Cooper replaced Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Albanese.
The morning started with awards, followed by the change of command ceremony.
Soldiers and families gathered at the field to watch the ceremony. It started with a welcoming and introduction of units, followed by gifts and presentations to the outgoing and incoming commanding officers and their families. The gifts were flowers and bottles of whiskey.
Colonel Brian E. McCarthy spoke about the accomplishments of outgoing commanders. He said it was a day of tremendous and conflicting emotions for the outgoing command teams as they should feel a sense of accomplishment and sadness as they hand off the colors for the last time.
“Protecting our soldiers, our families and our communities during the height of the pandemic was just the first of many unscripted events these battalions walked through,” McCarthy said. “While their leaders learn to build cohesive teams, to lead small groups, socially distance, when you’re able to be physically together, and most interestingly, to learn how to do this virtually.”
McCarthy said the units recently returned from a year-long deployment in Europe that was supposed to be nine months.
“We were witness to and were a part of the response to the largest ground invasion in Europe since D-Day,” McCarthy said, referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
He ended his speech by thanking the outgoing leaders and welcoming the incoming.
“You’ve got six incredible leaders standing before you. Some of them are Big Red One alumni back for another tour,” McCarthy said.
“But all are professionals and experts in their craft. We are well led, and you have our nation’s utmost faith and confidence.”
The ceremony ended with more songs and the Calvary Charge, where horses sprinted across the field with riders riding them, shooting pistols into the air.