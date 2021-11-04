The director of McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University announced four new shows for the spring schedule.
McCain Auditorium executive director Todd Holmberg said Wednesday there are four new events on the calendar next year:
• Russian National Ballet’s “Swan Lake,” at 7 p.m. Jan. 25, 2022.
• Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18, 2022.
• “The Electric Light Orchestra Experience” featuring Evil Woman, the American ELO, at 7:30 p.m. March 11, 2022.
• Neil Berg’s “50 Years of Rock and Roll,” at 7:30 p.m. April 9, 2022.
Tickets for these shows will go on sale to the general public at noon Nov. 11. Tickets can be purchased in person at the McCain box office or by phone at 785-532-6428 from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets also can be purchased online at mccain.k-state.edu starting Nov. 11.
In addition to the four new shows, the spring event calendar for McCain also includes two previously-announced performances — “One Night of Queen” performed by Gary Mullen and the Works on March 13, 2022. It also features the band Kansas with some of its original members on its “Point of No Return Anniversary Tour” on May 18, 2022. Holmberg said McCain will soon announced a new show slated for April 7, 2022.
“Our spring lineup has something for everyone to enjoy,” Holmberg said.
COVID-19 health protocols, including the university-wide mask rule, remain in place for McCain during performances.
All donors and sponsors to McCain Auditorium will have early access to purchase tickets to the four new shows before they go on sale to the general public. Donors will be required to type in a special code or mention it when purchasing over the phone or in person.
This early access period will begin online at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, and from noon to 4 p.m. that day for in-person or phone sales.