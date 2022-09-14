Four Manhattan High School students have been named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Wednesday that Bepeh Amama, Lillian Brooks-Kanost, Julius Neumann, and Vinny Sun are among the 16,000 semifinalists from across the nation.
“The Manhattan High School community is very excited and happy for our National Merit Semi-Finalists,” MHS Principal Michael Dorst said in a statement. “Their dedication to school, hard work, and activities is admirable, and the support of family, teachers, and friends is what makes this recognition possible.”
About 15,000 of the semifinalists are expected to advance to the finalist level, according to a news release from the Manhattan-Ogden school district, and in February they will be notified of this designation.
All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists. The program selects semifinalists based on PSAT scores.
Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.
NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.