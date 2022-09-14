MHS National Merit Semifinalists

Manhattan High School students Bepeh Amama, Lillian Brooks-Kanost, Julius Neumann, and Vinny Sun have been named 2023 National Merit semifinalists

 Courtesy photo

Four Manhattan High School students have been named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Wednesday that Bepeh Amama, Lillian Brooks-Kanost, Julius Neumann, and Vinny Sun are among the 16,000 semifinalists from across the nation.