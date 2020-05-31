A head-on collision on U.S. 24 on Friday led to four people being hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
KHP said the accident happened at 5:31 p.m. on U.S. 24 at milepost 307 or less than a mile north of 48th Street.
According to the accident report, a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Fausto Raucho-Rivera, 36, of Lynn, was traveling southbound on U.S. 24 when it left the roadway to the right. Raucho-Rivera lost control of the vehicle and re-entered the roadway, crossing the center line, the report said.
KHP said Jill Reynard, 53, of Riley, who was driving a 2017 Subaru Forester, attempted to avoid the Pathfinder, but her vehicle struck the Pathfinder head on. Both vehicles came to rest in the east ditch.
The Pathfinder’s occupants — Raucho-Rivera, Ana Contreras, 37, and Brittany Raucho, 10, all of Lynn — were listed as having suspected serious injuries. Raucho-Rivera and Contreras were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital and Raucho was taken to Children’s Mercy.
Reynard, the only person in her vehicle, was also listed as having a suspected serious injury. She was taken to KU Medical Center.
According to the report, Raucho was the only person not wearing a seat belt.