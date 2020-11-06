A kitchen fire displaced four people from their townhome Thursday in northwest Manhattan.
The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2528 Candle Crest Circle at 9:31 a.m. Thursday.
When crews arrived on scene, they discovered a two-story townhome showing light smoke and the occupants already outside of the residence.
Firefighters found that the stove had accidentally been turned on with a box on top it while the family was in the process of moving in. Crews put out the blaze within five minutes.
Officials did not report any injuries and ruled the fire as accidental.
Though the building contains eight townhomes, the fire only affected the unit where it happened, causing an estimated $11,000 in damage to the structure and its contents. A total of 18 firefighters responded on six fire apparatus, and the last crews left the scene at 11:10 a.m.
Property records show the rental unit is managed by Frontier Management and owned by Jeffrey Mrochek of Shelbyville, Indiana.