Fort Riley is in the process of vaccinating soldiers, to comply with a recent directive from the Department of Defense.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in August released the “Mandatory Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination of Department of Defense Service Members” memorandum directing the armed forces to begin full vaccination of all service members.
Fort Riley launched Operation Danger Prevention on Aug. 30, at Long Fitness Center to start the process of achieving the 100% vaccination target from the DOD.
A vaccination team made up of Fort Riley medical personnel is in the process of vaccinating soldiers against COVID-19 to complete the task. Officials said in a written statement that the vaccination team has moved quickly to get the clinic operational in a limited amount of time.
“We identified our team early, and trained them up for the operation,” said 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team surgeon Maj. Bryan Stepanenko.
The team also garnered support from Fort Riley Public Health and Irwin Army Community Hospital staff. Public Health brought technical expertise and its own networks to bear on any issues that surfaced during the initial set-up and current operations.
“We have paved the way with a lot of our relationships that we have built over the last six months or more being a part of the Mobile Vaccination team. We are able to partner with those agents to support this operation,” said Fort Riley Chief of Army Public Health Nursing Maj. Kimberly Moore.
Operation Danger Prevention takes up the entire gymnasium at Long Fitness Center, and consists of six stations to guide participants from in processing to the final records check. The effort includes personnel in place to direct participants on where they need to go in the large venue.
“They’ll come into the front doors here at the fitness center, then the soldiers will be screened, before pivoting to a vaccination station,” said Capt. Rhyan Griffin, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division.
The vaccination stations are manned by 18 medics who are specifically trained to administer the correct dosage and provide after care if needed for their patients.
Vaccinated personnel wait for at least 15 minutes in a holding area to ensure their safety before finally updating their records into record systems. The two systems ensure vaccinations are properly tracked wherever a soldier is stationed, and provides the chain of command with insights into the medical readiness of their personnel.
On Monday, the team completed more than 250 vaccinations, and will continue to work through the next few weeks to provide inoculation services to the soldiers stationed on Fort Riley. Senior Department of Defense officials are relying on operations like these to keep the fighting force in a ready position.
“Mandatory vaccinations are familiar to all of our service members, and mission-critical inoculation is almost as old as the U.S. military itself. Our administration of safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines has produced admirable results to date, and I know the DOD will come together to finish the job, with urgency, professionalism, and compassion,” Austin said in an Aug. 24 memo to Pentagon leaders.