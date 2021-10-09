Starting next year, Fort Riley will become home to a U.S. Army pilot program intended to centralize care and services for sexual harassment and assault victims.
Fort Riley officials announced Friday that the base will host a pilot site for the Sexual Harassment/Sexual Assault Fusion Directorate. The year-long program takes effect in early 2022 and will provide senior Army leaders with recommendations for potential Army-wide expansion of the program.
Officials said the fusion directorate will “streamline victim services by synchronizing resources,” including sexual assault medical forensic exams, special victims counseling and the coordinating of victim services under a senior Fusion Director that will directly report to the Senior Commander. The directorate is part of the planned redesign of the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.
Lt. Col. John Vickery, director of the 1st Infantry Division SHARP Program, said in a statement that the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley “are taking proactive measures to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment within our ranks” through the SHARP initiative and other wellness programs.
“The fusion directorate adds another resource here to support strong and resilient soldiers, civilians, and families,” Vickery said.
Five other military bases will serve as pilot sites: Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Irwin, California; and Fort Sill, Oklahoma.