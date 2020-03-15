Fort Riley officials announced on Saturday they are taking measures to prevent the potential spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
There are no cases on post, or in Riley County, but a few soldiers who had recently returned from South Korea were ordered to limit movement for two weeks while being monitored.
The preventative measures include:
- All service members returning from leave/official travel will immediately report to staff duty for health screening.
- All personnel who traveled outside the U.S. or have come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 are required to undergo 14 days restriction of movement.
- Mandatory hand washing stations at high traffic locations.
- Limiting large group gatherings.
- If you or any family members feel sick, stay home or in your barracks, notify leadership, and call 1-800-TRICARE.
- Commanders/directors may authorize telework or local pass for personnel with sick family members or out-of-school children.
- Official travel is suspended.
- Practice social distancing (i.e. limit physical contact and maintain minimum six feet of separation).