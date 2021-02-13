The “big guns” at Fort Riley have caused those booming noises you’ve heard recently.
Soldiers from the Alpha and Bravo companies of Fort Riley’s 3rd Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team spent Tuesday afternoon qualifying for certification to operate and fully implement its fleet of M1A2 Abrams tanks in below-freezing temperatures. Tank crews conducted their drills at Fort Riley’s Digital Multi-Purpose Range Complex west of Manhattan, which included firing live 120-millimeter rounds and conducting maneuvers over paths in the Flint Hills terrain.
Staff Sgt. Mathew Skaggs, a tank commander, said there are four crew members to each tank and four tanks to a platoon. Once those 16 soldiers are certified on tank operations as a platoon, they then have the capability to move into company level exercises, which consists of three combined platoons and usually takes place at a national training center.
“Before you go anywhere or do anything that really matters, you have to be certified as a platoon,” Skaggs said. “It takes a lot of training, so we have six tables that lead up to us actually getting up to our own crew level, and then basically another 3-4 tables before we actually get up to platoon level.”
Skaggs said it’s a couple of months worth of work to get all the tanks and their necessary equipment prepared, which essentially opens the doors to the most advanced training that you have for tanks in the Army.
Skaggs, who has been with the Army for four years and served a tank commander for two, said it’s a good job being part of a tank crew.
“Before I joined the Army, I was doing some office work, and this is just way better,” Skaggs said. “It’s more technical, more hands-on, I have more things to learn. … You can never soak up enough knowledge.”
Pfc. Bradley Witt said he joined the Army with the intention of being in a tank crew.
“I want to do something with my life where I’m going to enjoy it and it’s going to be fulfilling, and this is where I found it,” Witt said.
Skaggs said soldiers seeking to get into a tank crew must complete 22 weeks of basic training and advanced individual training at Fort Benning, Georgia, to make the cut. Once potential tankers make it to that point and pass muster, Skaggs said that is when the actual knowledge gained on tanks begins to kick in.
“That’s when you start really learning your job and figuring out how to do what you’ve got to do,” Skaggs said. “Quantifying that is difficult; it takes a lot of time to learn your job.”
Witt said when soldiers come out of basic training, they think they know everything until they arrive and are proven wrong.
“You have to be like a sponge, just absorbing all the information you can,” Witt said. “Talking to the mechanics, learning from your peers, learning from your first line, all the way up the chain.”
Skaggs said the gunnery skills test requires soldiers to positively identify enemy and friendly vehicles at a distance, which is part of the bookwork involved.
“You’re going to have to study that information and know it by heart,” Skaggs said. “But then, obviously a lot of it is also hands-on; you can’t tell someone how to turn a wrench, they’re going to have to figure it out.”
Witt said he learns a lot from the mechanics.
“As a crew member, you’re working side by side with the mechanics, and so when you’re asking questions of them, and they can get in and show you what’s wrong, it just gives you a better understanding of the bigger picture of what’s happening inside the tank,” Witt said.
Skaggs said the Army always finds time, even in sub-freezing temperatures, to allow tank crews to complete their certification in a safe manner. He said shooting a lot of rounds is the highlight of the day. Tank gunners hone their skills taking aim at what are called target lifters, which consist of a plywood sheet that is an accurate size representation of an enemy vehicle. The targets pop up, exposing themselves and giving tank crews a chance to raise their weapons and destroy the target.
Skaggs said they also have troop target lifters, which is more of a silhouette of a solider, and the variety of targets at their disposal help crews to maximize the effectiveness of the tanks as well as soldiers’ skills.
Skaggs said the pandemic has made conducting tank training more difficult, but COVID-19 protocols in place for Fort Riley have been successful in mitigating health risks on base.
Pfc. Simon Tamez, a tank munitions loader, said it’s a satisfying job in that the tank becomes home.
“You’ll meet friends that you never knew you could ever make, and you’ll do things that you never knew you could ever do,” Tamez said.