2nd ABCT arrives in Poland
U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, arrive Nov. 15 in Poznan, Poland. The brigade is on a nine-month rotation to provide support to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe, for Operation Atlantic Resolve.

 Photo by U.S. Army

Fort Riley soldiers continue to arrive in Europe as the 1st Infantry Division held a ceremony to commemorate the move.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, held a unit colors casing ceremony last week at King Field House. This is an Army tradition that symbolizes a unit’s deployment to another location.

