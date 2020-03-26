A Fort Riley solider has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the third Manhattan-area resident with a confirmed case.
Riley County Health Department and Fort Riley officials announced the new positive case Thursday afternoon during a press conference at the Manhattan Fire Department. Officials also indicated that a stay-at-home order would be coming, although they didn't say when it would happen.
Officials said the solider is a male and lives in Manhattan. Officials did not know the age of the man. They said he doesn't need to be hospitalized.
The man was in California earlier this month, said Lt. Colonel Terence Kelley, director of public affairs for the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley.
Officials are working to contact people who may have been in contact with the man.
"That investigation is currently underway," Kelley said.
The connection to a Fort Riley soldier brings full-circle the history of worldwide deadly pandemics. The 1918-19 "Spanish Flu," which killed more than 20 million people worldwide, is believed to have started at Fort Riley.
There are six pending cases in Riley County, said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. There are 19 individuals under quarantine in the county being monitored daily.
In Kansas, 168 people have tested positive, 90 men and 78 women, Gibbs said. That is an increase of 42 cases from Wednesday, Gibbs said.
Because of the "sharp increase" in numbers across Kansas, Gibbs said the health department is working to formulate a stay-at-home order for the county.
"We will be certain to give everyone more than 24 hours before we implement anything," Gibbs said. "This is a very difficult time, but we will get through this together."