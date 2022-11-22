A Fort Riley soldier has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and probation in a child sex case involving a girl who posed as an adult on a dating app.
Riley County Chief Judge Grant Bannister sentenced Zelond Benymon, 21, on Tuesday for aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.
Benymon pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to the lesser charge. He also faced four counts of rape and three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.
Benymon received 60 days in Riley County Jail with 36 months of probation. He received 17 days credit for his time in jail after his arrest. Bannister ordered Benymon to 24 months post-release supervision and paying $500 in restitution. Bannister also put in a notice of no contact with the victim.
Benymon appeared in court along with his mom, Caroline McDonald, and his wife, Mackenzie Sanchez.
Benymon said he downloaded an app called BLK and began talking to a 12-year-old girl who posed to be a 19-year-old woman. Benymon said he soon found out about her age from the girl’s mom when he went to go visit the girl at her house and immediately cut ties with her. His crimes took place between Aug. 1, 2020, and Sept. 1, 2020.
The girl and her mother made statements before sentencing. The Mercury does not name victims of sexual assault.
The girl made a statement, saying she apologizes for everything.
“I apologize for everything that I’ve done and everything that I’ve caused,” she said.
The mom said she would go about things differently if she could.
“As bad as I feel for my daughter, I have to feel bad for the young man in court,” she said. “If we could go a different route, we would.”
Benymon also spoke before being sentenced.
“I am asking for a second chance to be an outstanding young Black man,” he said.
Benymon and three other soldiers, Jamichael Strahan, 21, Tavian Tishun, 21, and Brian Markel Griffith, 22, were all initially charged with rape charges for incidents involving the same girl. They’ve all pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent solicitation.
Strahan also was set for sentencing Tuesday morning at Riley County District Court in front of Judge Kendra Lewison, but because Benymon’s sentencing took longer than expected, it got postponed to 11 a.m. Dec. 27.
Prosecutors said the four soldiers were involved with the girl, but there was no evidence that the defendants knew each other.