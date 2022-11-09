A Fort Riley soldier is seeking to withdraw his plea in a child sex case involving a girl who posed as an adult on a dating app.
Brian Markel Griffith, 22, of Fort Riley, made a motion to withdraw his guilty plea Monday afternoon in the Riley County District Court in front of Judge John Bosch.
Griffith and three other soldiers initially faced rape charges for incidents involving a girl posing as an adult on a dating app.
Griffith pleaded guilty in late August to aggravated indecent solicitation with an expected 24 months of post-release supervision. He chose to withdraw his plea after finding out he would instead have a lifetime of post-supervision.
Zelond Benymon, 21, Jamichael Strahan, 21, and Tavian Tishun Garrett, 25, are all charged with similar crimes and were involved with the girl. The alleged crimes occurred at different times and in different places.
Griffith also placed motions for non-prison sanction, consolidated sentencing, and a lifetime of post-supervision being unconstitutional.
Bosch denied the motion for consolidated sentencing because he said it's not the appropriate way to handle the case since it involves a sexually violent crime.
A hearing for the other motions is set for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 21.
Garrett and Benymon also have pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent solicitation, but Strahan’s case is still moving through Geary County court.
Benymon has a sentencing date set at 8 a.m. Nov. 22 with Judge Grant Bannister.
Garrett has a sentencing date set at 3 p.m. Dec. 13 with Bosch.
During his plea, Garrett said he downloaded an app called BLK and began talking to the girl, who was 12.
The girl testified in an earlier hearing that she had created a profile on the app, which is a dating service for Black men and women, indicating she was 19.
In total, prosecutors said four soldiers were involved with the girl, but there was no evidence that the defendants knew each other.