A federal grand jury has indicted a Fort Riley soldier who tricked at least 25 people into giving him nearly $150,000 through “romance schemes” and other scams.
The U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Kansas announced Thursday that Innocent N. Ugwu, 24, of Topeka is charged with five counts of wire fraud, five counts of laundering money instruments, and one count of procurement of citizenship or naturalization unlawfully.
According to the indictment, between July 2019 and January 2021, Ugwu and others he was working with allegedly defrauded at least 25 people through various schemes.
In several cases, he used a dating site or social media to pose as a potential romantic partner (using a fictitious persona) and trick someone into sending money.
Examples of schemes include the imposter claiming there was money he couldn’t access until the target paid a small amount of taxes (called an advance fee scheme); claiming medical ailments or hardships to entice the target to transfer money; and contacting the targeted individual pretending to be an attorney and requesting money as a retainer to pursue the fraudsters to recoup the targeted individual’s original loss.
Ugwu allegedly convinced targets across the United States to transfer money totaling $149,476 under false pretenses to bank accounts he opened and maintained. The accounts were at banks in Manhattan, Junction City and Fort Riley.
In one instance, he convinced a victim, a resident of Texas, to meet him in a parking lot in Greenville, Texas, and provide him with $30,000 in cash in response to a romance scheme, according to documents. In some cases, Ugwu allegedly sent the money across state lines and made transactions intended to “conceal and disguise the nature, source and ownership of the proceeds of said specified unlawful activity,” according to the indictment.
Ugwu enlisted and applied for U.S. citizenship in 2019. He completed basic training that March and was stationed in Kansas, starting in August.
The document says that when Ugwu applied for citizenship, he failed to disclose a divorce, a subsequent marriage to a Nigerian citizen, a number of trips to Nigeria and participation in fraudulent criminal activity. He became a citizen in June 2020. Ugwu was born in Nigeria.
For the wire fraud charges, Ugwu faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years, and fines of up to $250,000, plus restitution and forfeiture. For both the citizenship and the laundering charges, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Ugwu will appear in federal court in Topeka before Judge Rachel Schwartz on Tuesday.