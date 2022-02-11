The man accused of shooting and killing a fellow Fort Riley soldier last weekend in Aggieville made his first appearance Friday in Riley County District Court.
Tremelle Robert Montgomery, 19, of Fort Riley, made his first appearance in front of Riley County Judge Kendra Lewison Friday afternoon. Montgomery attended via Zoom.
Montgomery, whose bond is set at $1.5 million, faces charges including one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of fellow Fort Riley soldier Joshua Wardi, 21, on Feb. 5. He also faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder for Donovan Bastien, Jared Musgrave and Tyrece White.
Investigators said Wardi and Montgomery had been at the same bar in Aggieville on Feb. 5. They said the two men later had a verbal altercation while they were on Moro Street with separate groups of friends.
Three officers responded to the sound of gunshots around 12:32 a.m. and found Wardi with gunshot wounds; authorities said Wardi died on the scene. Officers chased Montgomery. The KBI said one officer fired two rounds at Montgomery during the chase, striking him in the leg and causing him to stop between Moro and Laramie streets.
Montgomery’s next appearance is March 1 in front of Magistrate Judge William Malcolm, where a preliminary hearing date will be scheduled, according to KMAN.