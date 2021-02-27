Fort Riley officials on Friday announced loosened restrictions for soldiers and their family members as the number of cases in the area has dropped the past few weeks.
The updated commanding general’s COVID-19 general order rescinds the nightly curfew and allows travel beyond a 150-mile radius without leave or a pass. It also allows service members to once again dine in at restaurants and bars, including in Aggieville, between 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., as well as use off-post gym facilities.
They are still required to wear masks at any public space or facility, on and off the installation.
The order increases the limit on visitors to homes from six to 10 people, and the number of visitors to barracks has increased from one to three people.
“It is important to remember the virus has not disappeared and there are possibilities of increased spread from new variants if we let our guard down,” a statement from the social media post said. “Each of the changes is contingent on the continued discipline of our soldiers, civilians and family members, and the virus’ impacts on the local area. As conditions change, we will modify restrictions and mitigation measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.”