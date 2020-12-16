As Fort Riley officials prepare for the arrival of coronavirus vaccines, the base’s commanding general compared the situation to D-Day during World War II.
Maj. Gen. Douglas Sims, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, on Tuesday alluded to the storming of beaches of Normandy, France, during World War II, which turned the tide of the war in favor of the Allied powers. Just last winter, he said, the virus had the upper hand and people have been reacting to it rather than being able to keep the virus at bay.
“We’re at the beginning of the end,” Sims said. “It’s also important to realize though that once we landed on the beaches of Omaha (Allied code name for beaches on Normandy coast) on D-Day back in 1945, we still had to fight across Europe to beat the German Army. This is no different. ... But we still have months ahead of us.”
Though Fort Riley officials don’t have a date for when the base will begin receiving shipments of coronavirus vaccines, they have been practicing how they will move them between buildings and administer them to ensure a smooth and quick process.
Irwin Army Community Hospital staff members on Tuesday went through its first full “dress rehearsal” of the process, running through taking vaccines from cold storage to the “clam shell,” a tent-like building adjacent to the hospital, where they will check in patients and administer the doses.
Sims said the country still needs to continue to mask and still needs to continue social distancing and hand washing.
“In World War II, we lost over 400,000 people,” he said. “Right now we’re on pace to do that, as well in less than a year, and if we do our things right, we can help to reduce that loss of life and in the process we can administer this vaccine to kill the virus in the end.”
The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Friday, and by Monday the first vials in Kansas arrived and were used in Wichita. FDA scientists on Tuesday also endorsed the Moderna vaccines.
Inside the clam shell, hospital staff had set up a spread-out waiting area and clear paths for people to sign in and fill out medical forms, get vaccinated and check out.
Like elsewhere across the country, Fort Riley officials have identified medical workers and first responders as some of the first groups to receive the vaccine.
The hospital will be able to properly store both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in several freezers, some of which can get to below 80 degrees Celsius.
Sims said officials believe they could reasonably vaccinate a couple hundred people in one day without straining staff, but they will initially reduce that number to account for any last-minute issues that arise.
Luckily, Sims said, Irwin Army Community Hospital has not been overwhelmed with an influx of patients like other hospitals across the U.S. Most cases related to the installation have involved mild symptoms. The hospital has cared for a couple COVID-positive patients, Sims said, but none have needed a ventilator.
Col. Edgar Arroyo, Irwin Army Hospital commander, said getting the vaccine will be voluntary, and staff will continue to work down its list of priority groups.
He said he hopes to have enough volunteers to use all the vaccines the installation receives, but just the fact that a vaccine has been FDA-approved brings hope.
“In our hospital, there’s staff fatigue that we’re working through,” Arroyo said. “We’re hoping to give people a little break, but (the vaccine) brings hope to the overwhelming times we’ve been dealing with COVID, whether it’s treating or isolating folks or (contact) tracing. I think there’s hope that at some point, it’ll level out and we won’t have a medical staff that’s at the edge of fatigue.”