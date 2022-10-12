Fort Riley motorcyclist injured after crash Monday Lexi Garcia lgarcia@themercury.com Oct 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Fort Riley motorcyclist was injured Monday following a crash in southern Riley County.According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, George Emil Turner, 23, failed to make a right-hand curve at 12:45 p.m. on the 5000 block of McDowell Creek Road or 2.3 miles north of Interstate 70.Turner drove his 2019 Suzuki Haybusa motorcycle into a ditch and was ejected from the motorcycle.Turner sustained minor injuries, and responders transported him to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.According to the report, Turner was wearing a helmet and gloves. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about rapper’s antisemitic scandal Pandemic Lockdowns May Have Slowed Babies' Communication Skills +20 Affordable Cities With the Most 6-Figure Jobs Latest News Fort Riley motorcyclist injured after crash Monday Manhattan's hotel occupancy on the rise Former owner of Bob's Diner appointed new lawyer Judge overturns judgment ordering dissolution of Super Cub, Acme Local Police report for Oct. 12, 2022 Judge: Trump must sit for deposition in defamation lawsuit Jan. 6 panel seeks to preserve its work as time runs out MacArthur's 2022 'genius grant' winners picked to inspire Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVaughn's injury status unknown following Iowa State winNonprofit buys Wareham Opera House, explores renovations for performance venueFormer KSU guard arrested in prostitution stingWhitney Port devastated after father-in-law's deathBill Snyder's birthday and a strange coincidenceBrent BowenNo. 1 Manhattan stomps No. 5 JC 44-7 to claim league titleMark Weis17-year-old boy arrested at MHS for July gun-related incidentBruce Weber takes analyst job with Big Ten Network Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.