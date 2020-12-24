Fort Riley medical professionals and first responders began receiving the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday.
Just like their rehearsals over the past few weeks, Irwin Army Community Hospital staff worked to administer the Moderna vaccine, which they will continue to do in prioritized phases according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
For Department of Defense priorities, this meant healthcare providers, healthcare support personnel and emergency services professionals. The first person at Fort Riley to receive the first of the two-shot vaccination was an emergency room doctor on post.
“Today, we go on offense,” said Maj. Gen. Douglas Sims, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general. “We have to continue our COVID-19 defenses — masking, hygiene, and physical distancing — but as of today, we are taking the fight to the virus.”
Officials are offering the vaccine on a voluntary basis, and when it is formally licensed by the Food and Drug Administration, it may become mandatory for all military personnel.
In addition to medical professionals and first responders, soldier volunteers on Fort Riley also will receive the vaccination.
Dr. Andrew Bloom, Fort Riley EMS director, said he is confident in the abilities and safety of the vaccine after months of discussions with medical peers, reading scientific reviews and articles, and heeding the words of Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Bloom said the vaccine offers a way out of the situation the world is experiencing, which is part of why he decided to get the shot.
“This is something that is a historic moment,” Bloom said. “I take care of a lot of COVID-19 positive patients, both in the ER and pre-hospital, and really this is our best chance for ending the pandemic. ... I want to be a part of that. This is something where I of course don’t want to get the disease, I don’t want my family getting it, I don’t want any other patients to be getting it. It’s been a huge amount of suffering that the whole nation has gone through, really the whole world, for months now. … It’s been awful. Anything I can possibly do to stop this I’m willing to do.”