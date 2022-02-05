Riley County police shot a Fort Riley man early Saturday morning in Aggieville after he allegedly shot and killed another Fort Riley man.
Police responded to the sound of gunshots at 12:32 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Moro Street. Three officers found Joshua J. Wardi, 21, with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk outside of a bar near 12th and Moro streets. Authorities said Wardi died on the scene.
Two of the officers then chased Tremelle R. Montgomery, 19, who was armed and ran from the area, turning onto 12th Street, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
KBI said one officer fired two rounds at Montgomery during the chase, striking him in the leg and causing him to stop between Moro and Laramie streets. The bureau said no officers were injured.
Emergency responders transported Montgomery to Ascension Via Christi Hospital and later to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for further treatment of his injuries. Montgomery was in stable condition on Saturday, according to police.
KBI is leading the investigations of both shootings after a request from RCPD.
Investigators said Wardi and Montgomery were at the same bar in Aggieville on Friday night. They said the two men had a verbal altercation later while they were outside with separate groups of friends.
Witnesses said Montgomery then pulled out a gun and shot Wardi, according to the KBI.
Authorities didn't identify the bar they went to or the exact location of the altercation.
Based on department policy, RCPD said it placed the officers directly involved on paid, non-disciplinary leave to "ensure transparency and an impartial investigation."
Fort Riley Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division are assisting in the investigation.
The KBI asks that anyone who witnessed either shooting to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at kbi.ks.gov/sar.