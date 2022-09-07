A Fort Riley man who pled guilty of aggravated indecent solicitation in August will have to wait to be sentenced.
Tavian Tishun Garrett, 25, of Fort Riley, pleaded guilty Aug. 22 in Riley County District Court. Garrett and other soldiers initially faced rape charges for incidents involving a girl posing as an adult on a dating app.
Barry Clark, Garrett’s attorney, said in Riley County District Court on Tuesday he is filing a motion to consolidate all sentencings. Brian Markel Griffith, 22, Zelond Benymon, 21, Jamichael Strahan, 21, are all charged with similar crimes and were involved with the girl. But the alleged crimes occurred at different times and different places.
Griffith and Benymon also have pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent solicitation, but Strahan’s case is still moving through Geary County court.
Garrett’s crimes took place between Aug. 1, 2020, and Oct. 23, 2020. Garrett was initially charged with five counts of rape and five counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, but those charges were dropped in exchange for the plea.
During his plea, Garrett said he downloaded an app called BLK and began talking to the girl, who was 12.
The girl testified in an earlier hearing that she had created a profile on the app, which is a dating service for Black men and women, indicating she was 19.
The hearing on the motion will be at 9 a.m. Oct. 6 with Judge Kendra Lewison.