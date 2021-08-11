Leaders from the 1st Infantry Division unveiled a new virtual reality gaming system called the Omni Arena last week at Fort Riley’s SpareTime Interactive Entertainment.
“(It’s) cutting edge, and giving people something that no one else has a chance to do,” said Maj. Gen. D. A. Sims II, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division.
Officials said this is the first time the system has been placed on a military installation. Virtuix, an Austin-based company, created the Omni Arena as an esports attraction.
A seating area allows players to fasten sensor pads around their shoes before stepping into one of four circular pods. Players wear a stabilization band around their torso to help keep their balance, then they secure virtual reality headgear and hold on to two wireless controllers.
“The virtual reality environment continues to grow and we saw the Omni Arena as a great opportunity for Fort Riley,” said Tod Scalf, Program Director for Fort Riley’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “The Omni Arena system is quite unique with four player pods that allow either individual play or team play and the ability to have the crowd watch and see the action on external screens. It is just like they are there inside, playing with their friends and family.”
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sims joined Garrison Commander Col. William B. McKannay, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy V. Speichert and Spc. Tyler R. Parmentier in trying out the new gaming system.
“It was intense — a good intense,” Speichert said. “The soldiers are going to have hours and hours of fun here.”
The opening of Omni Arena comes during the 1st Inf. Div.’s ongoing Operation Victory Wellness, which focuses on building more resilient and stronger soldiers, civilians and family members across what the Army calls five dimensions of strength: physical, emotional, social, family, and spiritual.
“It’s just another opportunity for people to let off a little bit of steam individually, but then if they’re working together, talk about building unit cohesion,” Sims said. “I just think it’s really extraordinary.”