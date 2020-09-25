Fort Riley officials are investigating a soldier’s report that her superior officer sexually assaulted her.
The woman said on her Facebook page that she had reported an incident of sexual assault by her commander. She used his name in the Facebook post. The Mercury typically does not name possible victims of sexual assault and is not naming the commanding officer because he has not been arrested and charged with a crime.
The woman said she has received backlash after reporting the incident. She also said the Army is ending her contract as a result. She also said she was denied access to a sexual assault exam kit and a request for off-post counsel.
Fort Riley officials on Wednesday said in a Facebook post they are aware of the allegations and are investigating the matter.
“We will use every available resource to care for the solider and to investigate any and all reports of sexual assault,” the statement said. “Sexual assault is an egregious violation, and we always take every allegation seriously.”
Fort Riley officials said in their post, which has since been removed, they would not make the soldier’s identity public out of privacy concerns, and they would delete comments on their social media page that named her.