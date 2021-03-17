Fort Riley has adjusted the start date of an upcoming construction project on Henry Drive to March 26.
Initially set to begin Monday, the project will run from Smoky Hill Road to Ray Road, closing this portion of Henry Drive until November.
Fort Riley will detour traffic around Marshall Army Airfield, and a roundabout will be constructed to replace the current intersection of Henry Drive and Smoky Hill Road.
The Henry Access Control Point and Visitor Control Center will remain open throughout the project.
Henry Drive provides access to Fort Riley from Interstate 70 and exit 301.