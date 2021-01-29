Officials located one private property owner’s well near Fort Riley with unhealthy concentrations of compounds.
The compounds in question are used in fire-fighting foam.
In October, the U.S. Army began contacting property owners near the Marshall Army Airfield to test the quality of drinking water in wells to see if they’d been affected by Army operations.
Arcadis, an Army contractor, looked for concentrations of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), which are part of a larger group of chemical compounds known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.
PFAS are used in aqueous film-forming foam, which is used to fight fires and has been used at Fort Riley. It’s also found in everyday products like food packaging, cookware, carpet protectants and waterproofing chemicals.
The Environmental Protection Agency’ issued a health advisory establishing a threshold concentration of PFOS and PFOA for drinking water of 70 parts per trillion (ppt). Fort Riley’s drinking water supply has been tested since 2013 for PFOS and PFOA and the highest concentrations found are 11 ppt.
During the process, the tests showed one well in the area with concentrations of PFOA and PFOS of 128 ppt. The Army notified the property owner and resident, and it is providing bottled water to the resident for drinking and cooking. The Army also is working with the EPA and Kansas Department of Health and Environment to determine a long-term solution.
Arcadis did not find any other wells showing concentrations above the EPA guideline, although three, which serve private residences, showed some levels, with the highest being 19 ppt.
Fort Riley is working to identify the source of the PFOA and PFOS in the groundwater and “take appropriate action,” officials said in a statement.