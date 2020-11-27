The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley made adjustments to their traditional big, lavish Thanksgiving dinners this year because of the pandemic.
On Thursday, soldiers had Thanksgiving meals at the Devil’s Den and Whitside Dining Facilities under COVID-19 preventative measures.
“We could cancel Thanksgiving, but of course being in the Army and being at Fort Riley and with service members being so far away from their families, we wanted to ensure that we continue this tradition that the Army has,” said culinary specialist Sgt. Kananikapuamauhia Samson. “... we wanted to ensure that even though this year 2020 has been crazy for everyone, we wanted to ensure that at Thanksgiving everyone could come together and have that family camaraderie.”
Traditionally, leaders would work in shifts serving Thanksgiving dinner in their service uniforms. The meal was historically open to soldiers and their family members. However, this year the dining facilities were only open to soldiers, not their families. A select number of leaders served dinner to patrons to limit the number of people handling food. Leaders were still present in their service uniform to greet and interact with Soldiers during the special occasion.
Thanksgiving is typically served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the installation. The division extended those hours from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and placed tents outside the facilities to help with social distancing requirements. Social distancing was also enforced while soldiers stood in line, waiting for food.
“We were estimating for about 1,500 personnel to be in the building and due to COVID and having to stay 6 feet apart we wanted to ensure we had enough seating available for the Soldiers that is why we implemented the tents outside and seating outside as well,” said culinary specialist Sgt. Gabriel Bailey.
The dining facilities also participated in the Commanding General’s best Thanksgiving dining facility competition. Each facility chose a theme and were judged on decoration creativity, food flavor and presentation. Devil’s Den’s theme was Island Fusion, and Whitside’s was A Taste of Europe. The Whitside Dining Facility won this year.
The Cantigny Dining Facility was the only dining facility serving Thanksgiving dinner today, and is only open to 2nd Armored Brigade soldiers who recently redeployed from the Republic of Korea. All other soldiers can receive a specialty meal during brunch at the Devil’s Den Dining Facility.