The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley conducted a virtual Memorial Day observance Monday from the post cemetery. The public was able to watch the ceremony on multiple social media pages.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas joined Maj. Gen. John Kolasheski, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley; Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris, 1st Infantry Division command sergeant major; Col. Stephen Shrader, Fort Riley garrison commander; and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Speichert, garrison command sergeant major, for the observance.
Shrader and Moran both spoke during the ceremony and called on all Americans to remember and honor those who died in the service of their country.
“Those we honor this holiday were fathers, sons, mothers, daughters — each answered the call to protect and serve and gave their lives for the preservation of liberty,” Shrader said. “We honor their courage, their strength and their commitment. Their examples provides inspiration for each of us and so we pause, we remember and we honor their sacrifice.”
Moran said people should take time to honor soldiers’ sacrifices.
“It is important for our nation, for each citizen, to pause today, and really every other day, to make sure we pay our respects to those who gave that last full measure.”