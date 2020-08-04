Maj. Gen. John Kolasheski, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general, on Saturday relinquished his authority at the installation.
The U.S. Army fast tracked Kolasheski’s departure to allow him to assume command of the U.S. Fifth Corps at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Brig. Gen. Thomas O’Connor Jr. will serve as the senior commander until Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims officially assumes command of the 1st ID and Fort Riley on Aug. 14.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to command the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley,” Kolasheski said. “While the faces, mission and security environment are ever changing, the resiliency and commitment demonstrated by this team is a constant and will carry far into the future the legacy of this division and installation.”
Kolasheski was first assigned to the 1st Inf. Div. from 2001 to 2005 and deployed with the unit twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He left Fort Riley in 2016 after a one-year stint as the 1st Infantry Division’s deputy commanding general for maneuver. Just before becoming commanding general of the installation in 2018, Kolasheski served as deputy chief of staff for the U.S. Armed Forces Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
O’Connor, the 1st ID’s deputy commanding general for support, most recently commanded the 1st ID Forward during the Operation Atlantic Resolve mission.