Former Wamego police chief Mike Baker said Wednesday he plans to fight his termination.
Baker, who has served as police chief since 2002, said he was fired Wednesday morning by city manager Stacie Eichem.
“We are dealing with our legal people and looking into the matter for civil issues,” he said in an interview with The Times. “For right now, they directed me to write up the petition … the grievance … of my termination and see where that goes.”
Eichem hadn’t responded to two phone calls and two emails from The Times at press time. In a written statement, she said Baker’s employment “ended June 22, 2022” but didn’t give further information.
Baker later said he was fired and provided the termination letter, which listed insubordination, inability to get along with fellow employees and conduct unbecoming of a city employee as reasons for the action. Baker’s firing followed a 10-day suspension.
“...Stacie basically gave me the option to resign or be fired,” he said. “I told her I wasn’t resigning, so she fired me.”
“I can tell you on Monday the 13th, I was summoned to City Hall at roughly 4 in the afternoon,” Baker said. “I sat down with Stacie. She said we needed to clear the air. She said, ‘I understand you don’t like my method of supervising. I really don’t care that you don’t like it. But you need to enforce the city policies.’”
Baker said he responded, “Absolutely.”
He also provided to The Times a transcript of the meeting, which he recorded, and in which Eichem is quoted as saying she would not tolerate being recorded. According to Baker’s transcript, he responded, “Well I think it’s a hostile work environment. I think you and Shanda (Jahnke, city clerk) are causing and maintaining a hostile work environment.”
According to the transcript, Eichem confirmed she was being recorded and dismissed Baker for the day, adding, “You can have the rest of the week off.” Baker said since Kansas is a “one-party recording state,” he believes his recording of the meeting is legal.
An hour and a half after his meeting, Baker received the first suspension letter from Eichem.
“Paul Schliffke (deputy chief) had to serve it to me,” Baker said. “She didn’t give a reason when she suspended me.”
On June 15, Baker filed a grievance with the city, where he said, in part, “I was suspended without cause and was not given any letter of suspension at the time of the occurrence.”
“I hand-delivered two letters to city hall,” Baker said, “one for Shanda, one for Stacie. We (Baker and his wife, Lisa Baker) delivered one to Michele Jacobs (the mayor), and then I walked in and hand delivered one to Jake Pugh’s office.” Pugh is the Wamego city attorney.
Following the filing of the grievance, Baker received a second letter from Eichem, dated June 16, which said it was an “update and amendment of the notice that was originally given to you on June 13, 2022. This notice is not intended to modify your suspension, but instead provide more details in writing that were given to you verbally in the meeting on Monday.”
The Bakers pointed out that Eichem didn’t suspend him in the meeting.
“Go back to the transcribed meeting. Nowhere was it verbally stated,” Lisa Baker said.
“She was lying in her own document,” Mike Baker added.
In that letter, Eichem listed the reasons for the suspension as “insubordination, inability to get along with fellow employees and conduct unbecoming of a city employee.”
“There is no evidence supporting those allegations,” Baker said.
In the letter, Eichem also set up a meeting with Baker for 8:30 a.m., Monday, June 20.
When he arrived at that meeting, Baker said he was told it was canceled, and Eichem handed him another letter, which confirmed the cancelation and said, “Pending further investigation, paid suspension will continue until Wednesday morning, June 22, at 9 a.m. for the previous reasons.”
“She was supposed to fire me Monday morning,” Baker said. “I think somebody told her not to, so nothing could happen in the commission meeting last night (Tuesday).”
Baker spoke at that meeting during the public comment period, telling commissioners he was in a “hostile work environment” and Eichem was retaliating against him. His appearance was unscheduled, and he spoke during the three minutes allowed each person in that portion of the meeting.
He said later a couple of the commissioners asked him to leave.
Baker teared up during Wednesday’s interview, saying he was overwhelmed by the community support.
“About 100 people showed up at the meeting, eight to 10 got up and spoke. I was totally surprised.”
The termination came the following morning, when he was handed a letter reiterating the same reasons.
Schliffke is serving as interim police chief.
Additional reporting by Emma Loura, The Times.