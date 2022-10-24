A man who was a nurse at a local preschool has pleaded not guilty to 27 counts of child sex crimes.
Joshua Penabaz, 44, of Manhattan, entered his plea Monday in front of Judge Kendra Lewison at Riley County District Courthouse via Zoom.
Penabaz’s attorney, Bobby Hiebert, requested another status conference to gather more information before a trial is set.
If found guilty, Penabaz faces a life sentence with a possibility of parole after 25 years and a fine of $500,000 for all 27 counts.
Penabaz has another status conference at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21 with the plan for Lewison to set a trial date.
Penabaz was first arrested in Feb. 18 for 11 counts of rape, eight counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and eight counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.
This case doesn’t include additional charges that Penabaz now faces.
In June, Penabaz was charged with eight additional crimes — including one involving a child at the school.
Penabaz in September 2021 allegedly raped a 5-year-old student at College Hill Early Learning Center, where he was employed at the time, according to a press release from Riley County police.
Penabaz was also charged with four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, two counts of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy. Those counts allegedly occurred between 2009 and 2011 involving a girl between ages 2 and 4 at the time. That child was not a student at the school.
Penabaz remains confined in Riley County Jail on $1 million bond.