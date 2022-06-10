A man who was a nurse at a local preschool charged with 27 counts of child sex crimes now faces eight additional charges — including one involving a child at the school.
The Riley County Attorney’s office on Friday announced additional charges against Joshua Penabaz, 44, of Manhattan. The new charges were the result of an ongoing investigation.
Penabaz in September 2021 allegedly raped a 5-year-old student at College Hill Early Learning Center, where he was employed at the time, according to a press release from Riley County police.
Penabaz is also charged with four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, two counts of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy. Those counts allegedly occurred between 2009 and 2011 involving a girl between ages 2 and 4 at the time. That child was not a student at the school.
These new charges are unrelated to Penabaz’s Feb. 18 arrests, which include 11 counts of rape, eight counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and eight counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. Those previous charges weren’t associated with his job at the school. Penabaz remains confined in Riley County Jail on $1 million bond.
“We understand the gravity of this news to the parents of our local children,” police officials said in a written statement.