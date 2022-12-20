A former USD 383 paraeducator charged with 37 child sex crimes pleaded not guilty during a hearing Monday.
Aaron Zachry, 33, who worked as a paraeducator for the Manhattan-Ogden school district, appeared in Riley County District Court in front of Judge Kendra Lewison.
The Junction City man is charged with eight counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and 29 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Two of the counts are from 2019 in Riley County, and the rest of the alleged crimes happened in 2020 and 2021 in Riley County. Zachry pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts.
If found guilty, Zachry could receive life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. He also has the possibility of 24 months to a lifetime of post-release supervision and a potential fine of $500,000.
Zachry’s next appearance is set on Jan. 30 for a status conference, where Lewison will set a date for the trial.
Police initially arrested Zachry on June 4, 2021, after officers found nude photographs of minors on his cell phone. The arrest came after police investigated a call regarding Zachry, who was accused of suspicious activity at Northview Pool.
Zachry was a paraeducator at Northview Elementary from August 2018 until he was officially fired in June 2021 after the arrest.