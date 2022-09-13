A former Manhattan-Ogden school district employee is facing two additional child sex crime charges, bringing his total count up to 37.
Aaron Zachry, 33, who worked as a paraeducator, appeared in Riley County District Court Monday for a status hearing with Judge Kendra Lewison.
Riley County attorney Trinity Muth said two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child were filed in a second case against Zachry, and Judge Grant Bannister would be reviewing them. Muth said both cases may be combined into one.
An amended court compliant document filed Monday indicates both counts happened in Riley County and involves the same child who was 8 or 9 years old at the time. Count 1 alleges the crime happened between July 15-31, 2019. Count 2 alleges the crime happened between Aug 2-4, 2019.
Zachry's attorney Cole Hawver said he would like to look at the new charges.
The two new charges brings Zachry's total up to eight counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and 29 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The other alleged crimes happened in 2020 and 2021 in Riley County.
Zachry was initially arrested on June 4, 2021, after officers found nude photographs of minors on his cell phone. The arrest came after police investigated a call that afternoon regarding a person accused of suspicious activity at Northview Pool.
Zachry was a paraeducator at Northview Elementary from August 2018 until he was officially fired in June 2021 after the arrest.
Zachry’s next court appearance is at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 31 for an arraignment. Zachry remains confined in Riley County Jail.