Two K-State graduates have voluntarily dropped their lawsuit against K-State after it closed its campuses in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A federal judge terminated the case on Monday after an attorney for the plaintiffs filed a voluntary dismissal.
Noah Plank and John Garfolo recently graduated from K-State and filed a class action lawsuit against the university and Kansas Board of Regents, alleging a breach of contract. The lawsuit said they wanted a refund in tuition and fees when classes moved to online-only because they did not receive all the benefits, services or overall college experience expected when they paid for them.
An attorney for Plank and Garfolo did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.