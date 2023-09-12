A jury in Riley County District Court on Monday found a 21-year-old Fort Riley man guilty of first-degree murder for shooting a fellow soldier in Aggieville.

On Feb. 5, 2022, Tremelle Montgomery shot and killed 21-year-old Joshua Wardi with a 9-mm pistol in front of The Hi Lo bar and restaurant. Montgomery is also convicted of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault for trying to find Wardi’s friend after the shooting. Wardi’s mother became overwhelmed with emotion as Judge John Bosch read the seven guilty verdicts. She leaned over to cry in her lap, then stretched her arms to the ceiling and tilted her head back.