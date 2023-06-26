Former school employee pleads guilty to child sex crimes Staff reports Jun 26, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A former USD 383 school district employee on Monday pled guilty to sex crimes with a child.Aaron Zachry, 33, pled guilty in Riley County District Court to one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.Zachry was a paraeducator for the Manhattan-Ogden school district. He appeared Monday before Judge Kendra Lewison.As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop 35 counts listed in an amended criminal complaint.The offenses occurred in June 2020 and March 2021.Zachry was arrested in June 2021 at the Northview Pool.He also has similar charges out of Geary County, which are expected to be dropped as part of the plea agreement. Zachry is also required to register as a sex offender.Lewison scheduled a sentencing hearing for 9 a.m. on Sept. 21. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Law Crime School Systems More from this section AHA News: 12 Days After Learning About CPR and AEDs, NFL Coach Used His Knowledge to Help Save a 3-Year-Old +4 DeSantis claims Florida's crime is at a 'record low.' But he's using incomplete data Toddlers Incriminate Themselves After Daring Escape From Crib Latest News US to send $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine, officials say Correction for June 27, 2023 Children learn how to perform quick science experiments through summer program High-speed internet is a necessity, President Biden says, pledging all US will have access by 2030 Workers at Spirit AeroSystems begin strike as contract talks resume Former school employee pleads guilty to child sex crimes Police have questioned person of interest in shooting that killed 3 in Kansas City Guatemala voters send 2 presidential candidates from opposite ends of political spectrum to runoff Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMia Khalifa felt ‘like a princess’ at Paris Fashion WeekCave markings identified as oldest known Neanderthal engravingsMHS softball's Kierra Goos named 2023 Spring All-Flint Hills Female Athlete of the YearTributes pouring in for late ‘Friends’ and ‘Frasier’ actor Paxton WhiteheadOUR NEIGHBORS | Personal chef found inspiration in relationship with fatherThree men arrested in connection to Manhattan fentanyl deathOUT AND ABOUT | Little Apple highlights to enjoy summer sun and townie timeMHS soccer's Snowden wins league co-player of yearSylvesters sentenced in unlawful sexual relations caseJunction City man arrested in connection to fentanyl death Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections MHS Graduates May 22, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.