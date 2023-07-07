A former preschool nurse on Thursday received a life sentence for child sex crimes.
Riley County District Court Judge Kendra Lewison sentenced Joshua Penabaz, 45, of Manhattan to life in prison for two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
The sentence comes with a possibility of parole after 25 years.
Penabaz had been a nurse at College Hill Preschool. He was originally charged with 27 counts of child sex crimes, including 11 counts of rape, involving children as young as 3 years old. The crimes happened as early as 2009 and as recently as 2021.
He agreed to a plea bargain in April that reduced the charges.
On Thursday, four people testified against him. Three were victims, and the fourth was the mother of one of the victims.
The Mercury doesn’t identify the victims of sexual crimes.
One of the victims said Penabaz forced her to perform oral sex on him when she was a child, which displayed on a picture she drew during preschool at the time.
Another victim shared emotional testimony about what Penabaz did.
“You didn’t ruin my life, though,” she said. “I’m going to graduate; I have people who are proud of me.”
Lewison didn’t grant the defense a departure for the possibility of parole on the basis of diabetes or mental distress after 12.5 years of service.
She also said the psychological evaluation the defense used as evidence that Penabaz would not offend again “defies logic and common sense.”
Prior to sentencing, Lewison commended the victim’s courage for sharing their testimonies.
“I was taking as many notes as I can, and I just had to put my pen down because it was heartbreaking — but inspiring,” Lewison said with a shaky voice after a long pause.
Following the ruling, Lewison attempted to provide comfort to the victims and families of the victims.
“I can’t do anything about the hurt, or take away the memories, but I hope that (it helps) knowing that the next 25 years you will not run into Mr. Penabaz in the community and you will not have to worry about him victimizing anyone.”
Along with the prison sentences, Penabaz will have to pay $3,976 in restitution.