The former owner of Bob’s Diner has been appointed a new attorney in a case involving child sex crimes.
Robert Iacobellis, 62, appeared for a status hearing on Tuesday afternoon in Riley County District Court with Judge Kendra Lewison.
Julie Effenbeck, from Salina, is his new lawyer.
Iacobellis is set to appear in court on Nov. 7 for a status conference with Effenbeck.
In August, Iacobellis fired his attorneys, Brenda Jordan and Lora Ingels, and said he intended to withdraw his plea from April.
In April, Iacobellis entered into an Alford plea, which is when a defendant asserts innocence but admits that the evidence likely would result in his being found guilty.
His plea applied to two counts of rape involving a girl who was then 9 or 10 years old. The rapes occurred between Aug. 1, 2012, and July 31, 2013. The Mercury does not name victims of sexual assault.
According to court documents, the typical penalty for those counts is life in prison with parole eligibility after serving 25 full years in prison for each count.
The documents said the state would recommend 147 months or more than 12 years for each count, with the sentences running consecutively for a total of 24 and a half years. That means when his sentence was completed, he would be about 86.
Before the plea deal, Iacobellis had been facing a May trial for 27 counts of sexual assault and rape stemming from allegations brought by four women. Three of the women were minors at the time.
Before that, Iacobellis faced 130 counts of sexual offenses, but prosecutors whittled them down to incidents the women could specifically recall.
Police arrested Iacobellis in August 2019 as part of a child rape investigation. Bob’s Diner has since closed.
