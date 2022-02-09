Former NFL player and professional speaker Shamiel Gary said when he was younger, he would get caught up in situations “outside of my hands.”
“Now, the only thing I worry about is controlling my effort, attitude, focus, and preparation,” Gary said. “That’s done well for me so far.”
Gary was the keynote speaker for the ninth annual K-State Black Student Union Leadership Conference Monday. The conference moved fully online this year because of the pandemic. Gary spoke to 150 high school students from across Kansas virtually to start the conference.
KSU Director of Multicultural Programs and Services Mirta Chavez said the goal of the conference is to “bring a critical mass” of students together to talk about the issues they may face as they transition from high school to college. She said Monday’s virtual conference was a major success.
“The student assessment (at the end of the conference) showed that they learned how to navigate difficult situations and do it successfully, with a positive mindset,” Chavez said.
She said another part of the conference’s intention is to inspire students to pursue higher education opportunities.
Gary was a standout defensive player in high school in Oklahoma, and he said K-State recruited him as a senior. He instead chose the University of Wyoming, attending that school from 2009 to 2010. He said he didn’t know what he wanted to major in.
“One thing I wish I did differently was to start figuring out what I wanted to do outside of football,” Gary said. “The truth is, sports will end for everyone, and you have to learn about what you want to do after.”
Gary played for the University of Wyoming for two years before transferring to Oklahoma State University in 2011 to be closer to his grandmother, who had Alzheimer’s. He said he knew what he wanted to do at an early age, but “as you’re on this road to becoming more, life is rough and tough.”
“I had a teacher in third grade who said to believe in yourself,” Gary said. “Sometimes we need those right voices to help us keep going and make the right choices.”
A native of Tulsa, Gary is the youngest of five siblings. He is a former NFL football safety for teams like the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. His time in the NFL ended with the Buffalo Bills in 2017. Since then, Gary became a professional speaker, podcast host, and author with more than 2,000 books sold. He said a concussion ended his NFL career.
“I had headaches for six months straight,” Gary said, “and I decided my family is more important.”
Gary has three young children. He said his greatest success in life is being a father.
“It’s the coolest thing in the world,” Gary said. “My daughter is getting a little sassy now. I’m having to evolve as a man and a father and deal with her emotions. It’s a cool experience.”
Following Gary’s speech, students moved to several breakout sessions with other presenters. KSU interim chief diversity and inclusion officer Be Stoney offered information about “how to navigate, swim, and dissect campus life, faculty, and academics on a university campus.”
Kenedi Kelley with the K-State Office of Recruitment and Admissions provided more details on the process of searching for, choosing, and applying for admission into a four-year college or university. Other breakout sessions covered topics about preparing for job interviews, reflecting on long-term career goals, and the power of human connection.
Chavez said she will schedule a date for next year’s leadership conference soon, and she’s hopeful for an in-person experience as interest and attendance continues to increase.
At the end of Gary’s speech, students and faculty had a chance to virtually submit questions. A student asked Gary about his experience as an African-American man at the University of Wyoming. He said he had a good experience, and that exposing oneself to different opportunities leaves “no choice but to grow and increase your empathy.”
“Don’t allow anyone’s stereotypes or anyone’s image of you to become your reality,” Gary said. “You dictate how you see yourself. Don’t allow anyone’s glass ceiling to become your ceiling.”