Former MHS principal Greg Hoyt, 58, filed to run for the USD 383 school board on Tuesday.
Hoyt’s lived in Manhattan since he was 4 years old, graduating from Manhattan High School and Kansas State University. Following college graduation, Hoyt spent 31 years as a teacher in the district. He taught math and coached football at MHS for the first 16 years, served as principal at Eisenhower Middle School for nine years, and finished his career as MHS principal for six years.
“Manhattan has a great school system, and I want to make sure that people serving on the board are invested global thinkers,” Hoyt said. “It’s all about serving each and every student that attends school, regardless of race, religion and sexual orientation. The best way to do that is to make sure staff members in the district are supported: central office staff, teaching staff, and classified staff members. Board members serve a very important role in their capacity.”
Hoyt retired from teaching in 2019 and currently works at The Medicare Coach, an advising company for people entering the Medicare system. Hoyt’s vision’s to maintain and improve the work that the USD 383 School Board provides.
“It’s about continuing a standard of excellence that USD 383 has established,” Hoyt said. “I don’t think education for professionals, and therefore students, is getting any easier with each passing year. I think it’s getting more and more difficult, so making sure that staff members feel supported, heard and understood is important. I think having served in schools for 31 years professionally is a good background to have, but I’m going to listen to everybody’s perspective as well.”
Four board seats are up for election in November: those of Kristin Brighton, Darell Edie, Curt Herrman and Brandy Santos.
Brighton, co-owner of New Boston Creative, and Herrman are running for re-election. Santos and Edie have said they’re not running for re-election.
Other candidates in the race are retired military officer Robert Busby, former Radio Shack owner Frank Beer, and Chick-fil-A shift leader Nathan Foth.
The last date to file for city or school office is at noon on June 1. Election Day is Nov. 7.