Former MHS principal Greg Hoyt, 58, filed to run for the USD 383 school board on Tuesday.

Hoyt’s lived in Manhattan since he was 4 years old, graduating from Manhattan High School and Kansas State University. Following college graduation, Hoyt spent 31 years as a teacher in the district. He taught math and coached football at MHS for the first 16 years, served as principal at Eisenhower Middle School for nine years, and finished his career as MHS principal for six years.