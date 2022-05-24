A former Riley County resident with active warrants for child sex crimes has been found dead in the Las Vegas area.

Joshua Briggs, 40, of Las Vegas, was found dead in the Las Vegas area, according to a Riley County Police Department announcement on Monday.

The Las Vegas coroners’ office said Briggs died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 3:30 p.m. May 12.

Briggs, who previously lived in Manhattan, had an active warrant for five counts of rape and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The alleged incidents in Riley County took place between August 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.