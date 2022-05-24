Former Manhattan resident with warrants for child sex crimes found dead in Las Vegas Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com Christian Bright Author email May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A former Riley County resident with active warrants for child sex crimes has been found dead in the Las Vegas area.Joshua Briggs, 40, of Las Vegas, was found dead in the Las Vegas area, according to a Riley County Police Department announcement on Monday.The Las Vegas coroners’ office said Briggs died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 3:30 p.m. May 12.Briggs, who previously lived in Manhattan, had an active warrant for five counts of rape and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.The alleged incidents in Riley County took place between August 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Christian Bright Author email Follow Christian Bright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section WI: HUSBAND KILLS WIFE TO END HER SUFFERING WI: CONTROVERSY OVER GALLOPING GHOST STATUE +9 Biggest cities in Kansas 150 years ago Latest News Riley County moves up into ‘substantial’ category for COVID cases Officer in Buffalo supermarket attack honored at funeral When might the Royals bring up Pratto or Pasquantino? Here’s what GM J. J. Picollo said Kansas politicians offer prayers, direct lowering of flags in wake of Texas school massacre Reality TV’s Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case Texas school shooting hangs over pending Supreme Court gun rights ruling Police report for May 25, 2022 Pott County once again tables permits for two rural tourism projects Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTeen flown to KC hospital after Friday crash injures five in north ManhattanSUPER SENIORS | The Mercury's 2022 Flint Hills All-Academic TeamAll 9 former K-State men's basketball players find new homesFROM THE PUBLISHER | 'Hunger' vs. 'food insecurity,' and a mea culpaWoman stabbed Thursday morning near AggievilleFROM THE PUBLISHER | Wamego's next round of school board micromanagementNEARLY FLAT | Top public-sector earners see little or no increase in 2021 payCity formally denies two board appointmentsAbby StousKHP: Two teens seriously injured in car crash near Tuttle Creek Dam Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.