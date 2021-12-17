A former Manhattan Parks and Recreation supervisor has pleaded no contest to two charges of sexual exploitation of a child.
Zach Bayless, 31, entered his plea Thursday afternoon to Pottawatomie County Judge Jeff Elder. As part of the plea agreement, Bayless has to register as a sex offender within the next three days, and he’ll be under lifetime post release supervision after his prison sentence.
Bayless downloaded and shared an image of an 11- to 13-year-old girl in “stages of undress” on a messaging app called Kik, according to the affidavit previously obtained by The Mercury.
On May 13, officers executed a search warrant at Bayless’ home in the Blue Township area. They confiscated his iPhone, an Apple watch, a laptop belonging to the Manhattan city government and three other laptop computers. Officers found more sexually explicit videos of children of various ages downloaded to the phone, according to the affidavit.
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bayless in June.
Elder set Bayless’ sentencing for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17. Bayless remains free on bond.
Bayless was previously employed at the parks and recreation department as a recreation supervisor, from 2018 to this year. Prior to that, he worked as a recreation center supervisor in Fayetteville, North Carolina.