Next week, a demolition company will begin razing the building that formerly housed La Hacienda and Golden Wok restaurants.
The building at 3003 Anderson Ave. sustained major damage during the Labor Day flooding in 2018, and city officials later deemed it unsafe to occupy.
Over the year following the flooding, inspections found mold, mud, insects, broken or missing windows, and rotting food that had been left behind.
City officials gave building owner Mark Samarrai opportunities to bring the structure in compliance with repair or removal orders, which were not met.
After a bidding process, the city of Manhattan awarded the demolition project, which costs almost $50,000, to REMCO Demolition LLC of Leavenworth.
Workers will raze everything except for the slab flooring. Officials said there are no anticipated hazards to the public during the project.
The work will completed within the course of the next month, and it will be paid through the city’s general fund. City officials said they will try to recover the money from Samarrai, but any of the unpaid balance may be assessed against the property and recovered through property taxes.