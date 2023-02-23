Former K-State IGP Institute Associate Director Mark Fowler died suddenly at his home in Manhattan Monday at age 52.
Fowler, who worked for K-State for 12 years, grew up on his family’s farm near Emporia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in milling science and management from Kansas State University and later returned to complete a master’s degree in agricultural economics.
Fowler began his career as a flour miller, first for Cargill, Inc., and then Seaboard Corp. In those roles, Mark ran flour mills, worked on projects in Ecuador, Guyana, and Haiti, and worked as a technical director of the Africa Division within Seaboard’s Overseas Group in Durban, South Africa. Later, he spent 12 years back at K-State as a milling specialist and associate director at the IGP Institute, in the university’s Department of Grain Science and Industry. After leaving K-State, Fowler worked for Farmer Direct Foods and then U.S. Wheat.
“Mark’s passing is a great personal and professional loss for our organization and the wheat farmers we serve,” said USW President Vince Peterson. “Mark embraced his work and our mission with enthusiasm; as a result, our technical experts are better equipped and motivated partners for our many customers across the world. Our most sincere sympathy goes out to Mark’s family and to the wheat community he loved.”
Fowler is survived by his wife Courtney, their daughters Piper and Paige, his mother Ruth Fowler, and his sisters Rhonda (Scott) Gordon and Amy Fowler. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the College Avenue United Methodist Church, 1609 College Ave., Manhattan. Burial will be at a later date. Obituary and memorial information will be posted at https://www.robertsblue.com/. Condolences can be sent to robertsblue.com, mailed to Kansas Wheat, 1990 Kimball Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502, or emailed to kswheat@kswheat.com to be shared with the family.